A man was arrested on complaints of murder after his two children died after being left in a locked vehicle for several hours Saturday afternoon, police said.
Dustin Dennis, 31, was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on Saturday night on two complaints of second-degree murder.
Dennis told police he drove to a convenience store about noon Saturday with his two children then returned home with the children in his truck, according to an arrest and booking report.
He told detectives he passed out and was asleep for four to five hours, and could not locate the children when he woke up.
He told authorities he eventually located the children on the floorboard of the truck and that they were dead. He told authorities he brought the children's bodies into the house.
A neighbor had video showing Dennis exiting the vehicle and locking it before going into his house, without removing the children from the vehicle, the report said.
Saturday's high temperature was 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
There were no other children in the residence in the 1700 block of East 61st Street South, and the mother does not live in Tulsa, police said.
Dennis was arrested without incident and booked into the jail. He was being held on $1 million bond.