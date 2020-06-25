Jason Rudluff

Jason Rudluff was arrested on charges of first-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatality collision Thursday in connection to a hit-and-run in west Tulsa on Oct. 12. 

A Tulsa man was arrested and faces a manslaughter charge in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 44 in October.

Prosecutors allege Jason Rudluff fatally struck Perry Killian, 61, on the interstate near the Red Fork Split on Oct. 12. Killian was found down in the roadway, and witnesses reportedly saw Rudluff fleeing the scene in his damaged Toyota pickup.

Rudluff was arrested Thursday afternoon and booked into the Tulsa County Jail. He remains held on $25,000 bond. He faces one count of first-degree manslaughter with a vehicle or in the alternative, first-degree manslaughter during the commission of a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors also charged Rudluff with leaving the scene of a fatality collision and unsafe lane use.

