A man jumped from a high overpass in southeast Tulsa on Thursday and was found dead at the bottom.
Emergency responders were dispatched about 3 p.m. to a U.S. 169 entrance ramp at 91st Street after receiving reports that a man had fallen or jumped from the bridge, Tulsa Police Cpl. Mike Hanley said.
Officers found the man, possibly in his 40s, dead under the bridge. Hanley said the death may have been a suicide but that it remains under investigation.
Authorities had not confirmed the man's identity as of Thursday evening.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The month is used to promote resources and reach out to those who might be contemplating suicide.
Anyone having thoughts of suicide is urged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255. Residents of Tulsa County may also call the Community Outreach Psychiatric Emergency Services — COPES — for 24/7 crisis support at 918-744-4800.
Anyone seeking additional information in identifying the warning signs of suicide and how to respond may contact the Mental Health Association Oklahoma to schedule training for QPR — question, persuade and refer — at 918-585-1213.