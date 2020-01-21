A man died after he was pulled from a burning house in midtown Tulsa on Tuesday.
The homeowner’s daughter reported smoke coming from the residence in the 3500 block of E. 22nd Place about 5:30 p.m., Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said.
“They did receive reports from the caller, which was the resident’s daughter, that the homeowner was in the home, and she gave a pretty good description of where he was, so crews were quickly able to access him, remove him from the structure,” Little said.
Firefighters immediately began medical treatment, and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Despite their efforts, the man died, Little said.
Only light smoke was visible outside when firefighters brought the man out of the structure. Little said more smoke and a larger fire quickly developed inside after the man was removed.
The man’s cause and manner of death will be determined by the state Medical Examiner’s Office. Tulsa Fire Department investigators are probing the cause and origin of the fire.