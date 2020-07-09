A man died Wednesday night after the motorcycle he was riding struck a car.
The rider, a 29-year-old man, was traveling fast about 9:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of East 71st Street, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. The motorcycle struck a car, causing the car to flip onto its hood.
Witnesses flagged down officers at a local diner shortly after the collision occurred. Police officers secured the area and located additional witnesses while emergency responders extricated the car's driver.
The car's driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the release. The motorcycle rider, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.