A 49-year-old man died Friday morning after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree.
Emergency responders found Dewayne Lawhead, 49, dead inside the vehicle, according to a Broken Arrow Police Department news release.
Police were dispatched about 1 a.m. Friday to the 3800 block of East Omaha Street, where the vehicle wreck was reported.
Police said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Omaha Street when the wreck occurred, police said. The vehicle departed the roadway and struck a tree. The preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a contributing factor in the wreck.
The investigation remains ongoing.