A Collinsville man died Wednesday evening after the boat he was in capsized.
Emergency responders pronounced Robert O'Donnell, 42, dead at the scene, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
O'Donnell and another person were fishing about 7:45 p.m. on a private pond, located in the 17300 block of East 126th Street North in Rogers County, when the boat sank.
Troopers state in the report that the boat began taking on water and eventually capsized. The other person swam to shore. That person told responders he heard O'Donnell yell "ouch."
O'Donnell went under the water and did not resurface. Responders recovered his body about two hours later in 7 feet of water, according to the report. A personal flotation device was not in use.