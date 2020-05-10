Sunday west Tulsa shooting

Tulsa police investigate a reported shooting in the 500 block of South 55th West Avenue on Sunday night. KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER/Tulsa World

A man was shot and killed west of downtown Tulsa on Sunday in what police say was the culmination of an ongoing dispute. 

Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of South 55th West Avenue about 6:10 p.m., and the victim was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso. He later died. 

Tulsa Police Officer Austin Ely said the victim had been harassing the shooter, a resident of the home, and officers had been to the home multiple times Sunday for disturbances. 

The shooter remained at the scene until officers arrived, and he, along with a female witness, were taken downtown to be interviewed, Ely said. 

This is the 26th homicide Tulsa police have investigated this year, and the third this month. 

