Tulsa police investigate a fatal shooting in the 500 block of South 55th West Avenue on Sunday night.

A man was shot and killed west of downtown Tulsa on Sunday in what police say was the culmination of an ongoing dispute.

Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of South 55th West Avenue about 6:10 p.m. A man, who was not identified by police, was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso. He later died.

Tulsa police Officer Austin Ely said the victim had been harassing the shooter, a resident of the home, and officers had been to the home multiple times Sunday for disturbances.

The shooter remained at the scene until officers arrived. He and a female witness were taken downtown to be interviewed, Ely said.

This is the 26th homicide Tulsa police have investigated this year, and the third this month.

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.

