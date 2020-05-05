A man was found dead Tuesday morning after a fire was reported in an abandoned motel in east Tulsa.
Firefighters were dispatched about 6 a.m. to the Brookshire Motel, located near 11th Street and Garnett Road, in reference to the fire, Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said.
"They did an exterior attack to knock the fire down and entered," Little said. "Unfortunately, we did find one adult male in the building."
A large fire was burning in one of the larger structures at the motel campus. The body was found several rooms away from where the fire burned.
It was not clear Tuesday morning whether the unidentified man had died as a result of the fire or prior to it. State medical examiners will determine the manner and cause of death for the unidentified man.
It appeared the man was experiencing homelessness and may have sought refuge in the motel. The fire burned out much of the building and consumed a large section of the roof. Fire marshals are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
Little said this was at least the third fire at the motel in the past 18 months.
The motel, was built in the 1940s during Route 66’s heyday, was one of dozens of structures and archaeological sites to make Preservation Oklahoma's 2019 Most Endangered Places list.