A man was found dead Tuesday morning after a fire was reported in an abandoned motel that has long been a Route 66 icon in east Tulsa.
Firefighters were dispatched to the Brookshire Motel, located near 11th Street and Garnett Road, about 6 a.m., Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said.
“They did an exterior attack to knock the fire down and entered,” Little said. “Unfortunately, we did find one adult male in the building.”
A large fire was burning in one of the larger structures on the motel property. The body was found several rooms away from where the fire burned.
It was not clear Tuesday morning whether the man had died as a result of the fire or prior to it. State medical examiners will determine the man’s manner and cause of death.
It appeared the man, whose name was not released Tuesday, was homeless and sought refuge in the building. The fire gutted much of the building and consumed a large section of the roof. Fire marshals are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
Little said this was at least the third fire at the motel in the past 18 months.
The motel was built in the 1940s during Route 66’s heyday and was one of dozens of structures and archaeological sites to make Preservation Oklahoma’s 2019 Most Endangered Places list.