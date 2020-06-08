A man was found dead Monday morning on the L.L. Tisdale Parkway.
About 8 a.m., a southbound motorist saw what they believed to be a body in the center median, Tulsa Police Sgt. Brian Liang said.
The motorist contacted 911, and emergency responders arrived to find a body south of the Pine Street ramps. Liang said there were no obvious signs of trauma; however, the man's manner and cause of death remain under investigation.
The man appeared to be experiencing homelessness. As of Monday morning, there was no clear indication of how the man arrived to the center median on a highway or how he died.