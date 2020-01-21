One person was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon at a Tulsa motel.
The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. in the Tudor House Inn parking lot, 6416 E. Archer St., police Lt. Brandon Watkins said. Demario Johnson, 39, was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
Watkins said there were numerous witnesses, given the busy nature of the area.
“They had named the suspect pretty early, so they hadn’t made it very far,” Watkins said. “Officers did an outstanding job hunting them down and finding them.”
The shooting reportedly stemmed from a dispute between a man, alleged to be Peter Glen Williams, 46, and Johnson.
Williams and a woman reportedly went west on foot from the motel.
Lt. Dedlorn Sanders said officers detained Williams and the woman in front of a business south of Admiral Place and Joplin Avenue. Williams was detained for questioning and was arrested. The woman was taken to a hospital to be checked before being questioned at the Police Department and released.
Investigators later found a gun on a nearby business’ roof. Witnesses told police that the man fleeing after the shooting had thrown the gun there.
It was unclear Tuesday evening whether Johnson, Williams or the woman had been staying at the motel. Watkins said Johnson was known to walk in the area.
Williams was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of first-degree murder and gun possession as a felon.
