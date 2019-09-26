Authorities identified Thursday the man who was fatally shot by Ada police, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.
The state Medical Examiner's Office identified Jeffrey Peterson, 29, as the man shot during encounter with police last Saturday, according to an OSBI news release.
The investigation, the state agency said, is still ongoing.
About 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, Ada police were dispatched to the 900 block of East Arlington Street in response to a domestic dispute involving Peterson and a woman he was not in a relationship with
Four officers who arrived at an apartment complex at the location attempted to speak to a Peterson an altercation ensued between him and police, authorities said.
At some point during the altercation, authorities said, Peterson was shot.
Authorities reported that one officer at the scene sustained an injury, although the officer was treated at an area hospital and released.
A report will be submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether the shooting was justified.