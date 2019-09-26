Authorities on Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot by Ada police.
The state Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jeffrey Peterson, 29, as the man shot during an encounter with police last Saturday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.
The investigation is ongoing, the state agency said.
The shooting happened after police were dispatched to the 900 block of East Arlington Street in Ada in response to a domestic dispute about 9:45 a.m. Sept. 21.
Four officers who arrived at an apartment at the location attempted to speak to Peterson, and an altercation ensued between him and police, authorities said.
At some point during the altercation, authorities said, Peterson was shot. Authorities reported that one officer also was injured, but the officer was treated at a hospital and released.
Authorities said Peterson and the woman involved in the domestic dispute were not in a relationship.
A report will be submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether the shooting was justified.