The man a police officer shot two weeks ago after he was reportedly pointing a gun at traffic in midtown Tulsa was charged in district court Wednesday.
Donald Leroy Berry, 58, was charged with one count of feloniously pointing a firearm. Prosecutors allege he pointed a 9mm pistol at a Tulsa police officer who responded to the call July 9 along Peoria Avenue between 43rd and 45th streets.
An officer found the man, later identified as Berry, near the Orbison Square shopping center, 4302 S. Peoria Ave., and told him to drop the gun, police said previously.
Instead, Berry chambered a round in the weapon, prompting an officer to shoot twice from behind the open door of his patrol car. One shot hit Berry, and he was taken to St. John Medical Center in an unknown condition.
A search warrant affidavit filed July 10 details Berry’s interactions with police leading up to the shooting.
On July 7, officers responded to a possible hostage situation at a home in the 4900 block of South Cincinatti Avenue to find Berry standing in the front yard.
He yelled at them, telling them to stay off his property, before running inside and breaking out a front window, according to the affidavit.
Officers set up a perimeter around the house and ordered Berry to come outside, which he did several times, telling officers “he owned guns and that this was a stand your ground state and to not come on his property,” the affidavit states.
Officers eventually determined the 911 caller had left the house before they arrived, but while on perimeter, one officer noticed what looked like more than a dozen marijuana plants in the home’s backyard, according to the affidavit.
Officers followed up on the sighting July 8, and then were called out to the report along Peoria the next day.
Berry was booked into Tulsa County jail on July 19, according to online jail records.
He remained there Wednesday in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Featured video
Driver Impairment Awareness Day has locals smoking weed and driving
Read the story: Drunk, high drivers brave course for Driver Awareness Impairment Day