Tulsa Police closed north and southbound lanes of Peoria Avenue between 43rd and 45th streets early Tuesday after an officer-involved shooting.
According to Deputy Chief Dennis Larsen, police received a call about 7 a.m. regarding a white male in his 50s who was reportedly walking south on Peoria Avenue while pointing his handgun at traffic.
An officer in his patrol unit made contact with the subject near the Orbison Square shopping center. After the subject was told to drop the firearm, he instead chambered a round in the gun, prompting the officer to fire from behind the open door of his patrol unit. Of the two shots fired, one hit the subject, who was transported to St. John Medical Center in unknown condition.
Police later identified the subject as Donald Leroy Berry, 58. Police had reportedly been in contact with Berry several times over the past few weeks, and officers indicated he seemed to always be in an “agitated” state.
