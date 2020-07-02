A man who was shot by police in north Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon was released from a hospital and booked into the Tulsa County jail Wednesday.
William Floyd Scott, 38, was jailed on two complaints of pointing a deadly weapon after a felony conviction and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. His bail is set at $84,000.
Officers reportedly saw Scott speeding and making improper lane changes in a gray SUV in the area of 2200 N. Sheridan Road. Scott fled when officers initiated a traffic stop, but the pursuit ended when Scott crashed his vehicle near Pine Street and Louisville Avenue, according to an arrest report.
The two officers involved reportedly saw Scott get out of the SUV holding a gun.
While trying to run away, Scott turned and pointed the gun at them before both officers opened fire, striking Scott once in the shoulder, police wrote in the arrest report.
Scott was found in a nearby backyard along with a handgun “in close proximity,” the document says.