A person shot a man after midnight Saturday during a fight a cocktail lounge in south Tulsa.
Tulsa police were dispatched about 1 a.m. Saturday to The Big Easy Lounge, 6533 S. Peoria Ave., after a fight was reported at the establishment, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Officers found a man who had been shot once in his lower torso and evidence of multiple shots having been fired, according to the release. Emergency responders transported the man to a hospital for treatment of what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooter remained a mystery Saturday morning.
