A man with a gunshot wound was taken to an east Tulsa fast-food restaurant before he was taken to a hospital Monday evening.
Police believe that the shooting occurred at a house in the 8900 block of East Fourth Street, between Memorial Drive and Mingo Road.
They aren't clear about why he was taken from there to the McDonald's at 2104 S. Sheridan Road, where officers were called about 5:30 p.m.
The man had been shot in the leg with a 357-magnum revolver, police believe. He was taken by ambulance from the McDonald's to a hospital.
The shooting stemmed from a domestic situation, police said. However, the woman at the house where the shooting occurred and the man who was shot were giving police differing versions of the events that led to the shooting, Sgt. Mark Watson said.
No one had been taken into custody later Monday evening.
