A man reportedly walking on railroad tracks in north Tulsa was struck and killed by a train Sunday evening, police reported.
The man has not yet been identified pending notification of his next of kin. Tulsa police Lt. Kelvin Williams said the engineer of the four-engine Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train reported the collision about 5:30 p.m.
Williams said the engineer sounded the train’s horn, but the pedestrian did not move from the tracks near Dawson Road and Columbia Place.
A BNSF spokesman said the train was traveling at a speed under the railway limit, but noted that it can take trains up to a mile or more to stop once crews begin an emergency stop.
“It’s for your own safety not to walk on the train tracks,” Williams said. “That train cannot stop on the drop of a dime. It’s a big piece of metal that takes a while to get it to slow down.”