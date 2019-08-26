A Tulsa County judge Monday found probable cause to believe a 2018 Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate committed a felony when he shot a process server in July, though the man maintains his actions are legally justified.
Four witnesses testified in a preliminary hearing in the case against 36-year-old Christopher Jonathan Barnett, who faces a single count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the July 24 incident that occurred on his south Tulsa property.
Barnett, who is in custody at the Tulsa County jail without bail, is also charged in a separate case with threatening an act of violence against the University of Tulsa and two employees in posts on his website, Transparency for Oklahomans. A preliminary hearing in that case will take place Sept. 30.
Special Judge James Keeley ordered Barnett to return to court Sept. 3 in the assault case for trial court arraignment before District Judge Tracy Priddy. Barnett ran for governor in the 2018 Republican primary, placing eighth out of 10 candidates with 5,223 votes, or 1.16% of all votes cast.
“He (Barnett) pointed a gun. He said, ‘You’re gonna be dead.’ He fired a gun,” Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier said of the altercation that resulted in the process server being shot in his left elbow.
But defense attorney Brendan McHugh contended his client’s actions were justified, saying the man “never once identified himself as a process server” when he knocked on the Barnetts’ front door to attempt to serve legal documents.
McHugh filed a motion earlier this month asking for Barnett to receive immunity from prosecution under Oklahoma’s Stand Your Ground law. Priddy is expected to hear testimony and rule on that issue ahead of any possible jury trial.
Trey Barnett, Christopher Barnett’s husband, was the first witness to testify, saying he “just heard Chris telling the guy he needed to leave” their property before the shooting. The Tulsa World obtained from the Tulsa County Court Administrator a copy of the process server’s audio recording of the altercation, which showed that Chris Barnett said three times in 42 seconds that the process server would be dead if he did not leave.
When asked whether he heard his husband make those comments, Trey Barnett told Collier, “Not that I recall,” and said, “He told Chris he needed to open the door, come outside and face him.” The recording the World obtained does not capture the process server saying what Trey Barnett described, but he is heard telling Chris Barnett, “I’ll wait for you out here. OK?” while standing on the couple’s front lawn.
The process server said he turned on a recording app on his phone when he arrived at the residence and did not turn it off until he needed to call 911 for the gunshot wound to his elbow, which fractured. He told District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler he believed he was about 20 feet away from the front door when he said he would wait for Barnett and clarified Monday that he meant he would be inside his vehicle.
“In this line of work, you get threatened a lot,” the process server told McHugh of the situation. “I didn’t believe it at first.” When McHugh asked why he did not immediately heed Chris Barnett’s demands to leave, he said, “For somebody to follow through, you know, that doesn’t happen. It’s like, you know, one in a million.”
Chris Barnett spoke to multiple media outlets, including the World, after being released from jail July 25 and also made posts on his Facebook profile that have since been removed from public view. Journalists from two of those outlets — KOTV and KOKI — testified that they interviewed Barnett at some point that day for news stories about the shooting. The KOKI reporter said Barnett told her the shooting was self-defense.
In one Facebook post, Barnett said the person he shot “pulled a gun on me, on my own property” and said he was in fear for his life.
The process server testified that he was carrying a handgun in a holster on his right rear hip that was concealed underneath a long T-shirt, as well as pepper spray in his right front shorts pocket. Video surveillance does not show the process server displaying either item to the Barnetts, but Chris and Trey Barnett said they were able to tell the man had a gun before he was shot.
McHugh requested dismissal of the assault case, which Keeley denied, based on the handling of the process server’s weapon, saying Tulsa police wrongly released the gun to him and should have kept it as possible evidence. Tulsa Police Homicide Detective Max Ryden testified July 29 that there was no evidence indicating the gun, which a first-responder recovered while rendering aid, had been fired during the incident at the Barnetts’ house.