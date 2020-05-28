A Wilburton police officer is recovering Thursday after a deadly encounter with an intoxicated man, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.
About 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Officer Robert Johnston responded to a call of an apparently drunken man, later identified as Alexander Scott, walking along Oklahoma 2 at Main Street near a convenience store.
Scott reportedly turned and threw a bottle at Johnston's patrol car when he activated his emergency lights, and he came toward the driver's side door.
Johnston got out of his patrol car, and Scott stabbed him several times in the neck and shoulder before Johnston shot Scott with his service weapon, according to an OSBI news release.
"Despite being stabbed, Officer Johnston then attempted to render aid to Scott by holding pressure on his wound," the release states.
Scott, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene. He had previously been arrested in Latimer County and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and resisting an officer, the release states.
Johnston was taken to a hospital in McAlester, where he was treated and released, according to the release.
A handful of community members and leaders requested thoughts and prayers for the police department on Facebook late Wednesday as word spread, and the department posted the OSBI's news release Thursday morning with this message: "Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated for not only Officer Johnston and his family but for Mr. Scott and his family as well."