A manhunt is underway in east Tulsa after two officers were shot by a man during a traffic stop early Monday morning.
Tulsa Police Department says officers stopped suspect David Anthony Ware around 8900 E. 21st St. about 3:30 a.m. When a scuffle ensued, police said Ware drew a gun and fired on the officers multiple times.
Both officers sustained gunshot wounds and were hospitalized in critical condition.
Ware fled on foot from the area on 21st Street between Memorial Drive and Interstate 44, and police say they "are actively searching for him."
"If you live in this area, be very aware of your surroundings," police said in a social media post with Ware's photo. "If your dogs are barking, call us and we'll come check it out. If he is willing to shoot at us, he is likely willing to shoot at anyone."
Those with information are asked to call 911 or 918-596-2627. Ware was last seen in a faded red shirt, black shorts and black baseball cap.
