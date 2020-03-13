Dispensary now closed

A patient leaves a Tulsa medical marijuana dispensary that has since closed. Under a proposed law, a new dispensary wishing to open at that location would be unable to do so because it's within 300 feet of a school. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file

A bill that would restrict new medical marijuana dispensaries within 300 feet of a school passed in the House this week along with other proposed tweaks to the law affecting businesses and patients.

House Bill 3228 by Rep. Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, seeks to clarify issues in the state's medical marijuana law.

It includes a change that would move from 1,000 feet to 300 feet the minimum distance between a school and the entrance of any new dispensary. The change would not affect previously licensed dispensaries, even when they renew their license.

Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, presented the bill Wednesday on the House floor, saying the language changes came at the request of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

With no questions or debate, House members voted the measure through 90-6.

A bill by Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, that sought to add churches to the 300 foot minimum requirement did not progress this legislative session.

