A Sequoyah County representative has proposed a bill that would ban new medical marijuana dispensaries within 1,000 feet of churches.
Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, emphasized in a phone call with the Tulsa World on Thursday that House Bill 2779 would not affect dispensaries already conducting business near churches but only prohibit new establishments.
Olsen said a pastor, who is a constituent of his, called him with concerns of the businesses' potential influence on church-going children, and Olsen said he found the man's concerns "reasonable and appropriate."
"We understand people use (medical marijuana) for pain relief ... but as far as children go ... we don't want them to think marijuana is the answer to their problems," Olsen said.
State Question 788 has always prohibited dispensaries within 1,000 feet of schools, and Olsen said it is "common" in the wording of surrounding states' medical marijuana laws for churches to be listed right along with schools, specifically referencing Arkansas, Missouri and New Mexico.
Although several municipalities across the state have put local ordinances in place to restrict medical marijuana businesses since the passage of SQ 788, Olsen said he believes a fear of losing lawsuits is prohibiting others from doing so.
"My intention with this bill is not to change the state question or limit medical marijuana or go against the science," Olsen said. "It's just a zoning law."
The proposed amendment to SQ 788 would prohibit any "retail marijuana establishment," which includes only dispensaries licensed by the State Department of Health, from operating within 1,000 feet of any full-time or part-time place of worship, including churches, temples, synagogues and mosques.
It would not affect other licensed medical marijuana premises or businesses, such as cultivation, manufacturing or storing facilities.
Mandy Winton, who manages Green Country Dispensary at 61st and Sheridan, said it just so happens that her store is little more than 1,000 feet away from the three churches around it. It wasn't by design; the space was available when she needed it.
However, she said she has never had problems with any of the surrounding churches, and the nature of this proposed piece of legislation surprised her.
"Do you think those kids aren't seeing what they drive by whether they're on their way to church or not?" Winton said. "I mean, (dispensaries are) everywhere."
Winton said she hopes parents would be the ones to have conversations with their children to educate them about what they're seeing.
The deadline for bill introductions to the second regular session of the 57th Oklahoma legislature was Thursday afternoon. Bills added to committee agendas and approved are eligible for a vote in the House of Representatives after the session begins Feb. 3.
If accepted as proposed, Olsen's amendment would go into effect November 2020.
Featured video