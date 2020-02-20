Attorney Ron Durbin, who represents plaintiffs in several lawsuits related to cannabis patients' and businesses' rights, has asked the Supreme Court's permission to support Tay's challenge to SQ807. He is also seeking to argue before the court referee.
The thrust of Tay's argument is that cannabis remains illegal under federal law, and the proposed constitutional amendment in Oklahoma would be an attempt to supersede the Controlled Substances Act in violation of the U.S. Constitution's supremacy clause.
Durbin called SQ807 "trash in every way" and said the carelessness with which it appears to have been drafted is inappropriate considering the language would be inserted directly into Oklahoma statute, as a constitutional initiative. Other initiative petitions require fewer signatures to get an issue on the ballot, as was the case with SQ788, but those measures can still be changed legislatively.
SQ807 would legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older in Oklahoma, who would also be permitted to cultivate cannabis at home. Medical marijuana patients were granted that right through State Question 788. It establishes a 15% excise tax on recreational cannabis.
The state question also includes criminal justice reforms for marijuana drug cases, including retroactive application for those already convicted. SQ807 permits municipalities to hold a public vote on whether to ban recreational marijuana; the results of such votes would not affect medical marijuana in the municipality.
According to Durbin, issues he would add to the challenge of SQ807 would be an insufficient ballot title and logrolling.
"It violates (the state's) single-subject rule," he said, "because it handles criminal justice reform in one part and, in another, creates a recreational marijuana program and licensing structure that essentially puts Oklahoma voters in a situation where they're ... essentially being forced to approve a recreational marijuana program because they want support for criminal justice reform."
Oklahoma's single-subject requirement was written established for legislative acts, but court cases have clarified that the requirement also applies to citizen-initiated measures.
Durbin said it's the Legislature that should be pushing criminal justice reform for marijuana-related convictions, and he points to the change effected through the legislative efforts of Reps. Jon Echols and Scott Fetgatter.
The philosophy of some pushing for state governments to legalize marijuana is the idea that the federal government would be forced to respond legislatively if every U.S. citizen had legal access in their home states; 33 states now have legal marijuana in some form. Durbin disagrees that this is the reason for the push in Oklahoma and "the states that have murdered their medical program by going rec" such as Oregon and California.
"I think it's a money grab. ... It allows big money to flow into those states and consolidate the markets," Durbin said. It opens up Oklahoma borders unlike any other state to allow out-of-state businesses, the Phillip Morrises of the world, to come in and take over the market."
An initial petition, which was withdrawn and replaced by SQ807, was edited after outcry to include a mandate that only current medical marijuana business license holders could be considered for recreational licenses within the first two years of a rec program. Durbin points out that vagueries in the law mean out-of-state companies could still come in and buy OMMA-licensed companies.
"We have a fully transferable license in medical," he said.
