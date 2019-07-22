A medical cannabis dispensary chain with a location in midtown Tulsa is the subject of a federal copyright infringement lawsuit that alleges the business stole its logo from a children's entertainment company based in Canada.
Nelvana Enterprises Inc., a corporation from Toronto, alleged in a lawsuit filed in Tulsa federal court on Friday that Treehouse dispensaries "willfully copied and is using a confusing similar imitation" of a logo Nelvana has used since the 1990s.
Nelvana also alleges in its complaint that the Treehouse Dispensary chain said that it would stop using the trademarked logo, but that the business refused to provide a deadline and failed to timely follow through on its promise. As a result, Nelvana seeks financial damages to include profits the dispensaries incurred while using and promoting the logo.
Messages left for Treehouse Dispensary's owner were not returned Monday afternoon.
Treehouse Dispensary, with a location at 41st Street and Peoria Avenue in Tulsa, has billed itself as the "home of the $99 ounce" of cannabis. Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority records list the business name for the Tulsa store as "The Treehouse 41 LLC."
The lawsuit against them states Treehouse also operates businesses in Edmond, Midwest City and Muskogee. OMMA records indicate the Muskogee store is under "The Treehouse 41 LLC" name," while the stores in Edmond and Midwest City are listed under "Treehouse Dispensary" and "Treehouse 7201 LLC," respectively.
The lawsuit requests a declaration that Treehouse dispensaries committed copyright infringement and engaged in acts of unfair competition and false advertising, and an injunction preventing the dispensaries from using the logo. Nelvana additionally seeks a court order directing the seizure, delivery and destruction of any cannabis products that violates Nelvana's rights to its trademark.
A photo posted on Facebook that tagged the dispensary's Tulsa address states the firm created a different logo in late May but still uses the name "Treehouse Dispensary." A July 3 Facebook post expressing dissatisfaction with one of the store's products shows the newer logo is in use on at least some of its packaging, but a mat inside the store that was shown in a July 14 Facebook post features the logo at issue in the lawsuit.
The Treehouse logo, along with its current font and design, has been in existence in Canada since around 1997, according to the complaint. The lawsuit includes as exhibits several images of Treehouse dispensary billboards and storefronts, which Nelvana said used a "slavish copy" of the logo originally created for use in children's programming.
Records from the United States Patent and Trademark Office states the "TREEHOUSEDIRECT" mark has belonged to Nelvana as of Nov. 27, 2007. Its first use in commerce was on Sept. 16, 2006, for entertainment services including distribution of pre-recorded television programs and films.
TREEHOUSEDIRECT has targeted its YouTube channel to United States audiences since the early 2000s; more than 500,000 now subscribe on its English channel with more than 1.1 million on its Spanish-language channel. The YouTube channel is in addition to Nelvana's offerings of broadcast television, cable and other goods and services such as children's vitamin supplements, according to the complaint.
"Plaintiff has received complaints from parents and teachers in Oklahoma who are concerned that Plaintiff is selling cannabis or otherwise affiliated with Defendant," the lawsuit, filed by Tulsa firm McAfee and Taft, states. It goes on to say the confusion is particularly harmful because the Treehouse brand is built around entertainment and products for children, and that "hijacking of a children's brand to sell cannabis products" tarnished its reputation.
Featured video
Driver Impairment Awareness Day has locals smoking weed and driving
Read the story: Drunk, high drivers brave course for Driver Awareness Impairment Day