One year after State Question 788 went into effect in Oklahoma, setting up the state's medical marijuana program, the High Times Cannabis Cup has been announced.
High Times magazine first sponsored Cannabis Cup in 1988 in Amsterdam, and now the event is coming to Oklahoma City through a partnership with Apco Med. The dispensary at 313 NW 23rd St. in Oklahoma City bills itself the largest in the state, according to a news release.
People from across Oklahoma will be selected as judges to sample and vote on their favorite marijuana products across 20 categories. Thousands of Oklahomans are expected Aug. 24-25 at the Lost Lakes Amphitheater for the noon to 8 p.m. event. Although anyone 18 and older may attend, only those with an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority patient card may access the cannabis exhibitor village.
For more information on the event and to get involved, go to hightimes.com. Tickets will be available online and at the door, though pricing information was not yet available Thursday.