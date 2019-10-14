On June 26, 2018, 57% of Oklahoma voters approved State Question 788, which legalized marijuana for any medical use on a doctor's recommendation.
After Oct. 1, the 200,000th patient was licensed by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, and nearly 7,000 business licenses have been granted.
The rules for implementation can be found at omma.ok.gov.
Officials thought about 80,000 patients, or about 2% of the state’s estimated population, would register in the first year of a legal medical marijuana program.
With 200,000 patients, Oklahoma's participation rate puts it near No. 1 among the 33 states that have some form of medical cannabis legislation in place. Click here to read more.
As the state continues to receive patient applications, many are still trying to get educated on what is and us not be allowed under law.
For more than a year, the legality of Oklahoma’s medical cannabis program rested on the text of SQ788 and emergency rules approved by state agencies. But an extensive regulatory framework known as the “Unity Bill,” and accompanying bills, went into effect in summer 2019, creating new requirements for patients and business owners.
HB 2612 was largely the product of three months of meetings between industry members, advocates and a bipartisan, bicameral medical marijuana legislative working group. House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, was a primary sponsor, as was Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, working group co-chairman.
Among marijuana law changes: Firearm ownership, access to patient info, more business requirements
With medical marijuana legal in Oklahoma, a lot of people with no cannabis experience are wondering about the basics.
Marijuana 101: A Q-and-A for those who've never inhaled
Gallery: Medical marijuana options if you don’t want to smoke it
Dozens of municipalities across the state have put in place local ordinances that would regulate medical marijuana in the months since SQ788 passed with 57% support.
When city councilors in Pawhuska met to discuss its proposed ordinance, which included "a number of places that you could not grow, sell, wholesale ... that was what you would see is the Broken Arrow approach," city attorney John Heskett told councilors. "And they got sued for that." The ordinance councilors ended up voting on was a less restrictive ordinance that would do little more than align city code with state law.
Many city governments have tried to adopt only limited regulations. However, some smaller municipalities across the state have taken a hardline approach and outright banned most commercial marijuana operations within their cities.
As some ordinances shut out marijuana businesses, see how Oklahoma cities are regulating patients, cannabis industry
