OKLAHOMA CITY — Dispensaries remitted almost $9.8 million in state taxes during April, surpassing the previous record of $7.8 million set in March and setting the highest month-to-month increase since last summer.

An analysis of tax collections shows Oklahomans spent about $61.4 million on medical marijuana last month, or nearly $217 per licensed patient.

April tax collections began just a week after Gov. Kevin Stitt issued his "Safer at Home" directive that shuttered many nonessential businesses and sent Oklahomans home from work. Stitt included marijuana dispensaries as an essential industry, however, allowing them to remain open.

