OKLAHOMA CITY — Dispensaries remitted almost $9.8 million in state taxes during April, surpassing the previous record of $7.8 million set in March and setting the highest month-to-month increase since last summer.
An analysis of tax collections shows Oklahomans spent about $61.4 million on medical marijuana last month, or nearly $217 per licensed patient.
April tax collections began just a week after Gov. Kevin Stitt issued his "Safer at Home" directive that shuttered many nonessential businesses and sent Oklahomans home from work. Stitt included marijuana dispensaries as an essential industry, however, allowing them to remain open.
Gallery: 10 things that are still illegal under Oklahoma's medical marijuana laws
Can’t get a prescription for marijuana
Marijuana is listed as a schedule 1 controlled substance in federal law, so it cannot be prescribed, only "recommended." A Ninth Circuit Court ruling ensures protection for doctors who issue recommendations to patients who may benefit from cannabis-based treatments, but federal law precludes doctors from “aiding and abetting” patients obtaining marijuana. This means doctors and patients cannot discuss dosages, strains or specific cannabis products for treating a specific ailment. Doctors instead fill out a form indicating they have discussed the risks of marijuana use with the patient and feel the benefits are worth the treatment.
A medical marijuana assessment at the Greenwood Wellness Clinic. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Can’t use marijuana in the workplace or be impaired on the job
State Question 788 says only that an employer may not discriminate against an employee simply because of their status as a medical marijuana patient. This means that simply having a license cannot be grounds for termination or discipline. That employer can still, however, write and enforce rules that restrict the use of marijuana by employees just like any other controlled substance. New language added to the law states that employees in safety-sensitive jobs (such as health care, heavy equipment operation) are not be a protected class for anti-discrimination. Employers may inquire as to the patient status of these employees, per statute. No patients would be protected if they come to work high, use marijuana in the workplace or attempt to do their job while impaired.
Matilde Campodonico/AP file
Can’t transport marijuana across state lines
Patients who obtain medical marijuana cards in other states may purchase from dispensaries there, but the products may not be brought back to Oklahoma. Nor could a patient travel to a state with a recreational marijuana law and bring any legally obtained products back to Oklahoma.
TOBY TALBOT/AP file
Can’t smoke marijuana where tobacco also prohibited
The law makes cannabis like tobacco when it comes to public consumption by falling under the Smoking in Public Places and Indoor Workplaces Act.
Matilde Campodonico/AP file
Can't give marijuana away
Nothing in the law allows for patients to transfer ownership of marijuana. Patients cannot donate or sell marijuana, even to other patients. Dispensaries are not permitted to promote "giveaways," so customers may see penny deals with purchase. Licensed patients may cultivate marijuana on their own residential property or, with written permission, on rented property. They cannot grow outdoors unless the plants are surrounded by a locked 6-foot fence. If the yield of the plants at harvest surpasses the legal amount that may be in a patient’s possession, the marijuana must be either processed or destroyed. Patients may process their own marijuana for concentrates or edibles but would not be permitted to perform extractions using butane.
David Zalubowski/AP file
Can't get a doctor's recommendation inside a dispensary
A change to the law made it illegal to post a physician inside a medical marijuana dispensary, as this one did, for customers to sign up as patients inside the retail business operation.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Can't try the product while shopping
The use of any cannabis product is prohibited inside a licensed medical marijuana business, so patients should not expect samples like what some CBD shops have been able to offer.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Can’t drive while impaired on marijuana
Although it is legal for patients to have a certain amount of marijuana on their person, if that patient is behind the wheel, a law enforcement officer will evaluate whether the person is at all impaired. Driving while under the influence remains illegal even for medical marijuana patients.
Nigel Duara/AP file
Can’t possess an excessive amount of marijuana
A patient remains within the legal guidelines if they possess no more than 3 ounces of marijuana on their person and 8 ounces at their residence, 1 ounce of concentrated marijuana, and 72 ounces of edible marijuana. If caught exceeding those limitations, a patient would lose their license and could face criminal charges including intent to distribute or trafficking.
Ted S. Warren/AP file
Can't smoke where you're told not to
Renters have no legal right to smoke medical marijuana, even with a patient card, if the landlord/owner issues rules for residents that prohibit smoking.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP file
