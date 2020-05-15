Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS... BENTON. IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...CRAIG...DELAWARE...MAYES... NOWATA...OTTAWA...ROGERS...TULSA AND WASHINGTON OK. * UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WIDESPREAD THUNDERSTORMS REMAIN ONGOING OVER NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND FAR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS THIS MORNING. SLOW STORM MOVEMENTS WILL ALLOW FOR PERIODS OF HEAVY RAINFALL. AMOUNTS IN THE 1 TO 3 INCH RANGE WITH LOCALLY HIGHER OVER 4 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE. IN RESPONSE, FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE, PRIMARILY OVER LOW- LYING AREAS AND LOCATIONS THAT HAVE RECEIVED RECENT RAINS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&