The state's first product recall has been issued by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.
Patients were advised Friday that Moon Mix products including vape cartridges and infused mints with the batch number 158 may be unsafe.
OMMA call center staff have said additional testing performed on the specific Moon Mix batch resulted in a finding of a fungicide, myclobutanil, which when heated for smoking with cannabis can create toxic gases including hydrogen chloride, hydrogen cyanide and nitrogen oxide.
Those who wish to seek refunds on recalled product are told to return to the point of sale in a process each dispensary may determine independently, according to OMMA.
Dispensaries that have the recalled product on their shelves are asked to contact OMMA.
Oklahoma has been in a grace period for required laboratory testing as of April 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic in which untested product could still be sold at dispensaries. It is unclear whether the fungicide was found in the licensee's initial testing or whether the state had ordered further lab work.