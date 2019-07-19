An upcoming forum on Parkinson's disease will feature a new subject in research on the disease.
Medical marijuana.
The American Parkinson's Disease Association Education Forum, a statewide forum hosted by the association's Oklahoma chapter, will be 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 27 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown hotel at 616 W. 7th St., will include a presentation on "Medical Marijuana and Parkinson's disease," in addition to other discussions.
Rebecca Gilbert, vice president and chief scientific officer at APDA, will give a video presentation on the topic.
Jenny Johnson, executive director of APDA's Oklahoma chapter, said there will be a Q&A at the end of the event. Medical marijuana will be a dicey subject only because it is still considered a schedule I drug by the Drug Enforcement Administration, but Johnson said she expects Gilbert's presentation to adequately address the issue.
"We just decided to have (Gilbert) give, as best she can, a very balanced presentation on it," Johnson said. "People have questions and people need to be able to ask those questions."
Registration is available at www.apdaparkinson.org/oklahoma or by calling 918-747-3747. Registration for the forum closes Monday.