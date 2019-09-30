U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn and the head of the Oklahoma Bankers Association say a bill passed by the House last week would improve public safety by allowing the cannabis industry to use the federal banking system. But some Oklahoma lawmakers question whether Congress should create a “loophole” for a product that is illegal under federal law.
The House passed the bill 321 to 103, with strong bipartisan backing. The Senate has a similar bill but no timetable for consideration.
Voting for the bill were Horn, D-Oklahoma City, and Reps. Tom Cole, R-Moore, and Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa. Reps. Frank Lucas, R-Cheyenne, and Markwayne Mullin, R-Westville, voted against it.
Horn, a co-sponsor of the House bill, said, “The conflict between state and federal laws prevents Oklahoma cannabis-related businesses from using banks to deposit their revenue, pay their bills and finance capital improvement projects. ... It has also created a serious safety hazard for businesses by forcing them to hold large amounts of cash on their premises, and it increases the likelihood of tax evasion.