At least 5% of Oklahoma residents can legally consume medical cannabis after the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority approved its 200,000th patient license earlier this month.
But a medical professional and the Tulsa County district attorney said the rapid growth of Oklahoma’s medical cannabis industry could pose safety risks, though a local investor said his store’s clients are largely simply seeking alternatives to opiates.
“We really don’t know a lot about medical marijuana,” said Jeff Alderman, director of the Institute for Health Care Delivery Sciences and an associate professor of community medicine at the University of Tulsa Oxley College of Health Sciences.
“We have a few studies that may or may not have good science involved, but we’re learning. And part of the problem is that a lot of the research around marijuana is limited because of marijuana’s status as a Schedule I drug. It’s not available to most researchers. But we are seeing some relaxation of those laws.”
Alderman, along with District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and Tulsa-based investor Mark Farrow were part of a panel discussion hosted Wednesday by the Rotary Club of Tulsa.
Kunzweiler opened his remarks by reading an excerpt from the recent book “Tell Your Children: The Truth About Marijuana, Mental Illness and Violence.” The novel, written by former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, argues there is a link between cannabis use, the onset of psychosis and acts of violence.
But 100 scholars and clinicians who support legalization signed an open letter criticizing the book for what they considered “alarmism,” “junk science” and “cherry-picking” of data. Kunzweiler, who opposed the state question legalizing medical cannabis, also said the ballot initiative decriminalized cannabis possession for those without licenses who can cite a medical condition regardless of whether a legitimate diagnosis was made.
Alderman, in his comments, acknowledged there is some evidence of cannabis use being beneficial for multiple sclerosis and chemotherapy-related nausea, as well as chronic pain.
“Most prosecutors would tell you they’ve worked hard to try and keep the person who has an addictive issue out of prison, (but) most of the time, they find a way to earn their way into prison,” Kunzweiler said of drug law enforcement efforts.
He said Berenson’s book, which he found informative, warned of the risks of consumption among adolescents who have largely stopped smoking tobacco due to what the book describes as “pointed, well-funded advertising campaigns.”
Farrow, however, said the bulk of the clients at his store — Seed Cannabis Co., located near Sixth Street and Peoria Avenue — are older adults.
“The three things that keep coming up are Ambien (a sleeping pill), prescription drugs and anxiety medications,” Farrow said of conversations with patients. “They’re looking for a more natural option than chemicals that are produced by a pharmaceutical company.”
Alderman noted a federal appeals court in 2002 granted doctors the right to speak to patients about cannabis use. But marijuana still cannot be legally prescribed, though doctors are permitted to — depending where they work — sign recommendations.
“We know that marijuana really is a double-edged sword, but we don’t understand exactly why,” Alderman said, referencing its use for conditions such as sleep disorders and anxiety. “We don’t know who is going to be most adversely affected by marijuana. Some folks do feel a transient psychosis from marijuana. Some of us are genetically predisposed to have psychosis.”
Farrow said the prevalence of older and elderly patients who have purchased products from Seed was “eye-opening” with regard to the potential benefits of cannabis, but he believes there is still a need for “a lot of science” about its use.
“We’re trying to bring this thing out of the shadows and bring it to a level where, when the research is there, that we’re in a position to be able to take care of our patients,” he said.