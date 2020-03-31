Couples determined to not let a global pandemic put them off their marriage plans will be able to get a license in Tulsa County once again beginning Wednesday.
On Monday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ordered courthouses in all 77 counties to close in an effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
“They made us lock our doors, so we have to come up with a protocol (to issue marriage licenses) because statute requires both parties to be present at the courthouse,” Tulsa County Court Clerk Don Newberry told the Tulsa World.
Beginning Wednesday, couples will once again be able to obtain a marriage license in Tulsa County, but new requirements and the procedure for doing so must be followed to the letter.
Couples must have a wedding date within 10 days of the day they file and a minister or other officiant booked, must have a government issued photo I.D. for both members of the couple, and must be able to pay the license fee with cash or credit card.
The fee is $5 for couples with a certificate of premarital counseling, or $50 without.
The new procedure for getting a license will be in place until further notice and is subject to change if the Oklahoma Supreme Court issues any new guidelines, Newberry said.
Between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, couples should come to the Tulsa County Courthouse and explain to security personnel at the entrance that they are there to obtain a marriage license.
Once they arrive at the glass door on the second floor, they must call 918-596-5445 to request a Marriage License application to fill out. Once they complete the paperwork, they must call 918-596-5445 once again and a clerk will return to collect the couple’s application, proof of identity and application. They will not be permitted inside the clerk’s office.
“We appreciate your patience as we strive to accommodate the needs of the Citizens of Tulsa County during this time,” the Clerk’s office stated in its public announcement late Tuesday.