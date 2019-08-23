(Tulsans unless indicated)

Osekpamen Alex-Ohunyon, 29, of Columbia, Missouri; Jesupelumi Wickliffe, 33.

Arena Brough, 21; Kyle Teague, 31, both of Collinsville.

Tiffany Fiedler, 42; Matthew Stroupe, 47.

Tanisha Fitzpatrick, 40; Michael Johnson, 63.

Ashley Garza, 19; Connor McDonald, 20.

Haley Helm, 19; Andrew Janes, 21, both of Broken Arrow.

Michelle Krebs, 44; Indra Payden, 50.

Lauren Luetkemeyer, 27; Samuel Hess, 32.

Ruth Ortiz Cisneros, 42; Argelio Rodriguez, 50, both of Okmulgee.

Crystal Parrett, 24; Donald Craine, 48, both of Owasso.

Valerie Russell, 37; Bong Kang, 45.

Haylee Thompson, 25; Robert Lewis, 24.

