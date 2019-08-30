(Tulsans unless indicated)

Stephanie Bargas, 37; Ronald Mondell Jr., 41, both of Broken Arrow.

Kristi Barnes, 35; Jacob Davis, 26.

Kelsie Bond, 23; Bradey Bullard, 24, both of Broken Arrow.

Candice Blevins, 39; Gideon Duncan, 39.

Jennifer Cameron, 62; Rodney Crofoot, 66.

Elisama Castro, 20; Jobany Rebollar, 21.

Nikole Gardner, 49; Thomas Washington III, 45.

Lynnetta Harrold, 25; Shoricore Walters, 25.

Mackenzie Holberg, 26; Cameron Caldwell, 29, both of Broken Arrow.

Gentry Johnson, 34; Blake Smith II, 34.

Maylin Juarez De Leon, 27; Julio Orozco Aguilar, 26.

Brittany Kazmir, 30; Jon Gray, 30.

Cing Lun, 42; Dong Lian, 43, both of Glenpool.

Lauren McDonald, 35; Steven Stafford, 36.

Maria Muro, 44; Juan Rodriguez Vera, 48.

Cherie Reegs, 37; Nathan Stover, 41, both of Jenks.

Joellen Smith, 38; Jared Long, 33, both of Skiatook.

Naisha Stephens, 41; Darren Walker, 35.

Alexandra Stogsdill, 25, of Sapulpa; Aleksander Uber, 20, of Pecullar, Mo.

Claudia Turcios Fuentes, 27; Jose Nunez Cruz, 26.

Codi Vilhauer, 26; Timothy Castleberry, 30, both of Owasso.

