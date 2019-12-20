(Tulsans unless indicated)
Connie Adams, 48; Lucas Frey, 54, both of Jenks.
Sandra Arellano, 26; Jose Ayala Ramos, 26.
Ginelia Beller, 42; Shawn Case, 49, both of Mannford.
Sharon Crawford, 50; Gary Horn Jr., 51, both of Broken Arrow.
Julie Ferrell, 25; Eli Olson, 26, both of Ann Arbor, Mich.
Alethia Fulsom, 38, of Coweta; Larry Teague, 75.
Paola Gil Pachano, 26; Jesus Yrureta Serres, 27.
Lauren Mulford, 31; Travis Studie, 31, both of Owasso.
Martha Plaza Ledesma, 28; Joel Robles, 42, of Perris, Calif.
Swelky Suazo, 29; Edwin Munoz Fuentes, 28.
Elizabeth Thompson, 22; Brandon Wheeler, 22, both of Sand Springs.
Sarajane Turley, 57; William Senger, 64.
Burnice Westerheide, 18; Izeah Sanchez, 20, of Augusta, Ga.