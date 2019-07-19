(Tulsans unless indicated)

Elizabeth Beam, 27; Japhet Martinez Salgado, 33.

Joy Burnidge, 58, of Grove; Curtis Hobbs, 65, of Bixby.

Selene Castanuela Garcia, 26; Cesar Muniz, 29.

Anita Dobson, 31; Nicholas McGee, 32, both of Bixby.

Ashley Easley, 36; Tracy Woody, 56, of Atlanta.

Kimberly Gaines, 45; Demarco Fraizer, 34.

Hannah Jacobs, 29; Nicklaus Faith, 32, both of Beggs.

Karen Lee, 55; Stanley Branson, 50, both of Owasso.

Rebekah Munds, 29; Eduardo Neri, 33, both of Broken Arrow.

Caleigh Ortiz, 25; Leonel Mejia Panjoj, 22.

Lindsey Shreve, 30; Ryan Fielding, 31.

