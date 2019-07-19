(Tulsans unless indicated)
Elizabeth Beam, 27; Japhet Martinez Salgado, 33.
Joy Burnidge, 58, of Grove; Curtis Hobbs, 65, of Bixby.
Selene Castanuela Garcia, 26; Cesar Muniz, 29.
Anita Dobson, 31; Nicholas McGee, 32, both of Bixby.
Ashley Easley, 36; Tracy Woody, 56, of Atlanta.
Kimberly Gaines, 45; Demarco Fraizer, 34.
Hannah Jacobs, 29; Nicklaus Faith, 32, both of Beggs.
Karen Lee, 55; Stanley Branson, 50, both of Owasso.
Rebekah Munds, 29; Eduardo Neri, 33, both of Broken Arrow.
Caleigh Ortiz, 25; Leonel Mejia Panjoj, 22.
Lindsey Shreve, 30; Ryan Fielding, 31.