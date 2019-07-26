(Tulsans unless indicated)

Lauren Banks, 35; Kevin Dodge Jr., 33, of Granada Hills, Calif.

Dalia Cipriano Perez, 35; Yoni Benitez Hernandez, 34.

Drew Davis, 22; Levi Jullien, 25, both of Owasso.

Jennifer Dennis, 22; Jesse Lutz, 26.

Alice Edwards, 37; Brett Riegel, 37.

Maria Gomez Sosa, 57; Javier Garcia, 55.

Lyndsey Helms, 41; Andrew Thorn, 37, both of Broken Arrow.

Sandra Johns, 31; James Lambert Jr., 31.

Diedre McCloskey, 34; Nicholas Lowry, 33, both of Glenpool.

Macy Nesbitt, 24; Diontre Minter, 24.

Hong Nguyen, 39; Michael Lai, 56.

Stephanie Portillo-Marquez, 23; Felipe Torres, 24.

Shelbie Reese, 24; Devin McNeill, 24, both of Broken Arrow.

Maybree Rittenhouse, 23; Derek Lawrence, 24.

Cinthia Rodriguez Trejo, 24; Jose Montes Aguirre, 29.

Andrea Roller, 47; Christopher Posey, 48.

Man San, 27; Cin Kap, 38.

Olga Sosa Santana, 47; Raul Elizalde Camarillo, 64.

Valyncia Spearman, 21; Isaiah Smith, 21, both of Broken Arrow.

Brittany Vaughan, 23; Andrew Starkey, 23, both of Jenks.

Bunny Wang, 20; Harley Morton, 23.

