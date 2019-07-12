(Tulsans unless indicated)

Mandy Brown, 37; William Newton, 38, both of Collinsville.

Anastasia Cuff, 29; Jared Cumberland, 25, both of Broken Arrow.

Harlie Dettrow, 46; John Chambers, 50.

Lila Dole, 21, of Sand Springs; Adam Vanderboegh, 22, of Mannford.

Megan Fahnestock, 21; Ian Howard, 22.

Tara Johnson, 30; Cole Carlton, 32, both of Kellyville.

Lisa King, 55, of Broken Arrow; Kris French, 61.

Sandra Leon, 45; Gustavo Ferrer Arbaiza, 50.

Jessica Martin, 24; Allen Eke, 24.

Maria Moore, 44; Major Edmundson, 46.

Jacque Nelson, 60; Daniel Westlake, 53, both of Owasso.

Maria Perez Rodriguez, 34; Miguel Sandoval Villa, 40, both of Broken Arrow.

Regina Riddle, 57; Durbin Buckels, 56.

Hannah Webb, 23; Dominic Richert, 23.

