(Tulsans unless indicated)

Amber Alonso, 21; Grant Wiscaver, 24.

Leesa Badamo, 50, of Plano, Texas; William Ervin, 49, of Barnsdall.

Juliana Brito Benitez, 30; Jorge Morales Quezada, 27.

Anjannette Bush, 21; Des’min Stephenson, 22.

Mary Double, 42; Justin Olinghouse, 37.

Phouchny El, 61; Sakhan Rath, 60.

Jasmine Exum, 22; Devyn Wilson Jr., 24.

Teresa Foley, 54, of Sand Springs; Jerry Cochrane Jr., 63.

Bridgett Hilligoss, 26; Jesse Barnes, 26.

Kristin Hogan-Landers, 39; Andrew Foote, 34.

Stormie Miller, 21; Rudy Neidel, 25, both of Broken Arrow.

Rachel Stephens, 21; Bryce Ward, 23, both of Jenks.

Kristen Wiley, 37; Coby Smith, 31.

