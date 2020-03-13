(Tulsans unless indicated)
Bianca Ashlock, 18; Wade Entz, 20, both of Skiatook.
Dwan Beard, 43; Thomas Brown, 46.
Abigail Braswell, 23; Gabriel Graves, 24, both of Barnsdall.
Carissa Ettinger, 19; Aaron Bass, 20.
Kimberley Johnson, 32, of Broken Arrow; Daniel Konves, 32.
Avry Layman, 23; Bryan Roberts, 23, both of Broken Arrow.
Elaine Marcotte, 63; Mickey Leslie, 63.
Jose Reyes De La Mora, 27; Alex Molina, 24.
Ferahon Root, 22; Tyler Kearns, 28, both of McAlester.
Aisha Samejo, 33; Ayoub Errbayeb, 28, of Seattle.