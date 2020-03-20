(Tulsans unless indicated)

Sarah Adams, 35; Justin Northern, 32.

Mandy Baez, 33; Joseph Nightingale, 30.

Lieuquetsia Bennett, 48; Gerald Seals, 58.

Hailey Colberg, 26; Patrick Berry, 31.

Destiny Curry, 22; Timothy Smith, 35, both of Sand Springs.

Nateshia Delonia, 41; Clifton Poole Jr., 46.

Dianne Jackson, 31; Jason Williams, 35, both of Broken Arrow.

Carolyn Marsey, 40; Brent Phillipe, 50.

Tamisha McDaniel, 43, of Glenpool; Herman Weatherd, 53, of Fort Worth, Texas.

Shannon Quinn, 20; Tanner Travis, 20.

Kristen Waggoner, 40; Clint Lierly, 44, both of Bixby.

Ashley Weeks, 28; Michael Bigheart, 24.

Tags

Recommended for you