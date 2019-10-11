(Tulsans unless indicated)

Amber Anglen, 19; Seth Burt, 18.

Karla Contreras, 23; Jhonadan Correa Valtierra, 22.

Andrea Dumas, 39; Gary Brown, 48.

Amber Esau, 35; Leon Hughes, 34.

Mahaila Finney, 19; Russell Bressler, 22, both of Sand Springs.

Esthela Garcia Castaneda, 26; Irwing Romo, 33.

Sarah Hanson, 30; Richard Brigham, 33, both of Colorado Springs.

Michelle Hayes, 50; Jamey Hooper, 49, both of Broken Arrow.

Margaret Hegenbart, 27; Jason McDaniel, 29, both of Midland, Texas.

Kelsey Higley, 26; Daniel Griffith, 28, both of Grand Prairie, Texas.

Tara Hyatt, 27; Shelby Wallace, 27, both of Sand Springs.

Rachel Jacobson, 32; Joel Blair, 34, both of Broken Arrow.

Raquel Jaimes Urquiza, 23; Franklin Amaya Brizuela, 23.

Christina McBride, 32; Salvador Hernandez Padilla, 30, both of Broken Arrow.

Hannah Miller, 25; Phillip Eastman, 24, both of Owasso.

Claire Poteet, 27; Clinton Landis, 31, of Broken Arrow.

Kelsey Ramb, 26; Oliver Seekins, 27.

Megan Rambo, 24; Paden Vanderpool, 25, both of Broken Arrow.

Ana Reyes Rosales, 31; Jose Pulido, 34.

Rebecca Ronketty, 26; Robert Gutierrez, 33, both of Broken Arrow.

Melissa Scannell, 44; Lance Coots, 60.

Elizabeth Sellers, 32; Joseph Goudeau, 34, of Houston.

Megan Shanks, 30; Andersen Allen, 31.

Whitney Taylor, 33; Lloyd McPherson, 49, both of Claremore.

Hannah Walters, 23; Dillon Kreiling, 23.

Mary Williams, 53; Richard Norris, 61, both of Collinsville.

Robert Young, 35; Samuel Briggs, 29.

Victoria Zamora, 26; Michael Riddle, 33.

Mahara Zepeda, 29; Samuel Alvarado Mendieta, 24.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you