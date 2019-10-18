(Tulsans unless indicated)

Breanna Black, 20; Christian Story, 21.

Morgan Bremer, 27; Xavies Rodriguez, 24.

Sara Davis, 44; Derrick Lyons, 40.

Caroline Gerow, 24; Jack Zimmerman, 23, both of Oklahoma City.

Rebekah Griffith, 24; Tyler Green, 23.

Destiny Henderson, 20; Peyton Francisco, 22, both of Broken Arrow.

Julie Holbert, 34; Sean Burke, 34, both of Jenks.

Courtney Jackson, 30; Nicholas Rospos Jr., 29.

Wendy Johnson, 38; Michael Mounts, 36, both of Sperry.

Susette Jones, 56; Donald Tucker, 55, both of Bixby.

Sarah Keeton, 34, of Jenks; Hipolito Martinez IV, 26.

Leigh Krause, 28; Eduardo Gomez Ibarra, 34, of Ciudad Este, Paraguay.

Johna Lawrence, 48; Loren King, 48, both of Carl Junction, Mo.

Rachel Martinke, 33; Mark Middleton, 37, of Jenks.

Summer Moore, 25; Luna Gee, 24.

Deburah Moraes De Souza, 44; Lephus Brooks, 64, both of Owasso.

Ashley Price, 30; Michael Avey, 34, both of Prue.

Marialejandra Santiago Perez, 34; Frank Leandro, 38.

Shannon Sharpe, 24; Ryan Aston, 23.

Monika Spressard, 30; Trevor Taber, 39, both of Jenks.

Diana Urbina Salazar, 60; Ramon Barazarte Mendoza, 58.

Melody Woods, 34; Michael Carder, 35, both of Broken Arrow.

Megan Wright, 29; John Karlish, 29.

Rachel Zukowski, 32; Daniel Johnson Jr., 29, both of Broken Arrow.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you