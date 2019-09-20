(Tulsans unless indicated)

Jennifer Brasuell, 40; Christopher Forbes, 41.

Taylor Clouse, 24; Chase Finley, 24, both of Bixby.

Cristina Del Angel Rivera, 30; Jose Duran Olmos, 33.

Filomena Deleon, 36; David Heffernan, 40, both of Mannford.

Kelsee Dyess, 29; Ryan Arnold, 30, both of Broken Arrow.

Nicole Ebert, 35; Joseph Hause, 36, both of Broken Arrow.

Christinea French, 22; Evan Coles, 24, both of Norman.

Malorie Grigg, 23; Clark Watson, 24, both of Sand Springs.

Cierra Hughes, 23; Richard Schultz, 53, both of Sand Springs.

Stacy Logan, 33, of Tulsa; Max Todd, 30, of Buckinghamshire, England.

Jennifer Lynn, 28; David Waldschmidt, 31.

Emily Peterson, 27; Zachary McNally, 25, both of Broken Arrow.

Taylor Ramsey, 23; Kieran Casillas, 29, both of Broken Arrow.

Channing Sinor, 27; Dustin Wilkins, 28.

Nicole Smith, 23; Dusty Robinson, 24, both of Glenpool.

Zoe Somarriba, 23; Zachary Bolding, 24, both of Broken Arrow.

Shelby Stacy, 26; Brandin Ensley, 27.

Patricia Stang, 56; Donna Osborn, 56, both of Owasso.

Leslyn Sutton, 40; Burl Boatright, 53, both of Terlton.

Zandreya Vaughn, 31; Victor Fleming, 39.

Kristy Yang, 34; Jesse James, 30.

