(Tulsans unless indicated)

Mariana Delgado Romero, 20; Ivan Rodriguez, 23.

Leticia de Los Santos Lopez, 40; Angel Pineda Alvarez, 43.

Grecia Enriquez, 29; Jonathan Hanes, 26, of Broken Arrow.

Jamie Fields, 39; Jonathan Parker, 51.

Saige Gabbard, 23; Clayton Blanchard, 28, both of Broken Arrow.

Carlisha Graves, 25; Kenneth Server Jr., 34.

Allison Gutierrez Perez, 24; Jose Munoz, 25.

Nichole Halgren, 41; Scott Carpenter, 37.

Tracie Hugley, 41; Michael Morrison, 48, both of Kansas City, Mo.

Myca Long, 36; Joshua Hohnerlein, 24, both of Broken Arrow.

Lucrecia McKenzie Maxwell, 48; Luis de Leon Santos, 55.

Dallas Mullican, 23; Chase Spangle, 26.

Lauren Mullins-Casey, 24; Logan Mercer, 31.

Victoria Radabaugh, 23; Trevor Phillips, 23.

Cynthia Ramos, 52; Robert Ramos, 51.

Brookelynn Reed, 19; Raven Laxton, 21.

Kristin Savinkin, 35; Shadi Nofal, 42, both of Broken Arrow.

Ireland Smith, 18; Preston Finley, 18, both of Bixby.

Stefani Stewart, 27; Brandon Brewer, 28, both of Owasso.

Melanie Streeter, 27, of Broken Arrow; Jorge Corrales Cordero, 28, of Miami, Okla.

Charlotte Surber, 34; David Devoe, 36, both of Bixby.

Addie Wells, 24; Trevor Tatro, 27.

Shannon Willis, 32; Jerome Rolinger Jr., 35, both of Charlotte, N.C.

Laura Zaremba, 68; Bobby Hastings Jr., 59, both of Broken Arrow.

