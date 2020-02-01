(Tulsans unless indicated)
Menea Alfred, 44; William Guerrero-Pena, 43.
Daisy Castaneda Munoz, 28; Sergio Flores Reyes, 26.
Laquisha Delonia, 39; Eric Ballard, 42.
Kayla Koch, 28; Eric Hollier, 35, both of Norman.
